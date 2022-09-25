Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,656 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 2.0 %

INTC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,491,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,634,380. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

