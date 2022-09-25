Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $267,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.99. 5,632,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

