Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,795,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.09 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

