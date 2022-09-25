Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PKBK opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $257.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.79. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.85.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%.

Parke Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Arret F. Dobson sold 7,321 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $160,549.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,750.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 69,517 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 678.6% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 384,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 335,301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 66,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

