Particl (PART) Hits Market Cap of $4.11 Million

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,494,078 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

