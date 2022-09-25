Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,544 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.69. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

