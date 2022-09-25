Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

