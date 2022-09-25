Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

