Patten Group Inc. Buys 253 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 342,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

