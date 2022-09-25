Patten Group Inc. Has $947,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.45 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

