Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.27.

NOC opened at $478.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

