Patten Group Inc. Purchases 23 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,143,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

AVGO opened at $468.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.86. The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.00 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

