Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 451.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

