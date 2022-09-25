Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 780 at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSON. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 884 ($10.68).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Down 1.6 %

LON PSON opened at GBX 860.60 ($10.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2,390.56. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 799.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pearson Company Profile

In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.