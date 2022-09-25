Peony (PNY) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00030256 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 347,937,346 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.