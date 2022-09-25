Phantasma Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $251,999.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $251,999.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00091885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00075342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Phantasma uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,631,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

