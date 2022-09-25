Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 5,632,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.