Pig Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $191,982.00 (PIG)

Pig Finance (PIG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Pig Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pig Finance has a market cap of $6.98 million and $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pig Finance has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pig Finance alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004763 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00047057 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.21 or 0.01644709 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00041344 BTC.

Pig Finance Coin Profile

Pig Finance (PIG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 410,311,762,862,209 coins. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pig_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pig Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PIG is a token on Binance Smart Chain. It is a token with a Black Hole design that exponentially cuts the total supply in circulation by massive amounts. PIG combines this with an Auto-Liquidity feature designed to increase the liquidity of the token rapidly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pig Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pig Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pig Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pig Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pig Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.