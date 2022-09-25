Piper Sandler Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $68.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.75.

OLN stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Olin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Olin by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Olin by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

