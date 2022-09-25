PirateCash Market Capitalization Achieves $198,735.36 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $198,735.36 and approximately $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00299035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00110175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00073387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00073333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002319 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.