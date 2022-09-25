Polkalokr (LKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00623926 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polkalokr’s official website is lokr.io. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.