Polkamarkets Price Up 1.2% This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

