PolkaWar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $458,864.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $556,288.00 and approximately $458,864.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

