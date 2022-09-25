PolySwarm (NCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $463,216.00

PolySwarm (NCT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and $463,216.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically-diverse security experts.NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem.”

