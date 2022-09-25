Poolz Finance Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00007706 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $457,125.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00071274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10896011 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins. The official website for Poolz Finance is www.poolz.finance. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

