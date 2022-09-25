Primas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $695,539.00 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $740,000.00 and approximately $695,539.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00285095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001195 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017419 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

