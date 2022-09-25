ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366,270 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.69% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 256.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 59,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 9.7 %

NYSEARCA SCO traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 5,160,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,281. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

