Prosper Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.11 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $37.11 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00004572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,244,765 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

