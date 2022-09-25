Proxy Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Proxy has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Proxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002248 BTC on exchanges. Proxy has a market cap of $126,121.84 and approximately $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proxy alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Proxy

Proxy’s launch date was December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 5,424,724 coins. The official website for Proxy is btcpx.io. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.