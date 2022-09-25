Public Mint Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

