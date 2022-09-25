Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $461.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

