QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
Shares of QNTQY opened at $16.33 on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.
QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
