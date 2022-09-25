QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QNTQY opened at $16.33 on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2123 dividend. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.