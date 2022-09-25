QUAI DAO Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $132,070.82 and $71,346.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011010 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.