Quiztok (QTCON) Market Capitalization Tops $269.57 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $269.57 million and approximately $93,029.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok’s launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers.Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars.

