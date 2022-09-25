Radicle (RAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.05 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $200.00 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00010634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005157 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011008 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071397 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10913843 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,439,182 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.