RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $65.05 million and $10,318.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RAMP’s genesis date was August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,961,782 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

