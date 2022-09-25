Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00133818 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.01814910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

