Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 4.0 %

PFG opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,219 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.