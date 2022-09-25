Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

