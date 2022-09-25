RChain (REV) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

RChain (REV) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. RChain has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RChain has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,834.98 or 1.00083882 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006772 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00059369 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005776 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00066029 BTC.
About RChain
RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling RChain
