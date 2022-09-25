Redrow (LON:RDW) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDW. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 767 ($9.27).

RDW stock opened at GBX 466.20 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 863.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.80 ($8.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 531.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 525.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,925.93%.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £30,561 ($36,927.26). In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05), for a total value of £30,561 ($36,927.26).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

