Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.95. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,174,000 after buying an additional 141,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,064,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

