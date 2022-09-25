Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON opened at $171.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.