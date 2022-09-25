Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

