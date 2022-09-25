Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $326,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY opened at $223.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.53. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

