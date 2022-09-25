Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

