Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 3,097 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

