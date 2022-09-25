Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases Shares of 731 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.2 %

LLY opened at $311.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.93 and a 200-day moving average of $305.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

