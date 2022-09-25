Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

