Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,108,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $184.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

